Are Finance Stocks Lagging Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, KNSL has gained about 42.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 24.9% on average. This means that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.9%.

In Berkshire Hills Bancorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.3% so far this year, meaning that KNSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Berkshire Hills Bancorp belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +24.4% year to date.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

