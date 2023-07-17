Are Finance Stocks Lagging Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KNSL has returned 40.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.6%. This means that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Main Street Capital (MAIN). The stock is up 10.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Main Street Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that KNSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Main Street Capital, however, belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +13.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. and Main Street Capital as they could maintain their solid performance.

