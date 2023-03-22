Are Finance Stocks Lagging KE Hodlings (BEKE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 867 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEKE's full-year earnings has moved 29.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BEKE has moved about 34.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.5%.

The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas SA's current year EPS has increased 14.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.9% so far this year, so BEKE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BNP Paribas SA, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 67-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved -0.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and BNP Paribas SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

