Are Finance Stocks Lagging JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of 860 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JPM has moved about 25.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.2%. This means that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY). The stock is up 41.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JPMorgan Chase & Co. belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.6% this year, meaning that JPM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #27. The industry has moved +10.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.