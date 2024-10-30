Are Finance Stocks Lagging Janus Henderson Group (JHG) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Janus Henderson Group plc is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Janus Henderson Group plc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JHG's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JHG has returned 36% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 20.2%. This means that Janus Henderson Group plc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is American Assets Trust (AAT). The stock is up 21.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for American Assets Trust's current year EPS has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Janus Henderson Group plc belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.7% so far this year, so JHG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, American Assets Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +7.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Janus Henderson Group plc and American Assets Trust. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

