Are Finance Stocks Lagging Invitation Home (INVH) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Invitation Home (INVH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Invitation Home is one of 848 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Invitation Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVH's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, INVH has moved about 7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5%. This means that Invitation Home is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT). The stock has returned 15.9% year-to-date.

For Enact Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Invitation Home belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that INVH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Enact Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -2.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Invitation Home and Enact Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

