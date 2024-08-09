Are Finance Stocks Lagging Interactive Brokers (IBKR) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is one of 860 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, IBKR has gained about 39.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 9.3% on average. This means that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.3%.

The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares' current year EPS has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that IBKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Commerce Bancshares, however, belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Commerce Bancshares as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

