Are Finance Stocks Lagging Interactive Brokers (IBKR) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IBKR has returned 44.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Bancolombia (CIB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.7%.

The consensus estimate for Bancolombia's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.7% this year, meaning that IBKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bancolombia falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.3%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Bancolombia could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

