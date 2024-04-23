Are Finance Stocks Lagging Interactive Brokers (IBKR) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IBKR has gained about 36.5% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.6%. This means that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). The stock has returned 2.8% year-to-date.

In Commerce Bancshares' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, so IBKR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Commerce Bancshares belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved -0.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Commerce Bancshares. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.