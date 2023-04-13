Are Finance Stocks Lagging HSBC (HSBC) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has HSBC (HSBC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HSBC is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 874 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HSBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSBC's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HSBC has returned about 12.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.3% on average. This shows that HSBC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). The stock has returned 10.7% year-to-date.

In Owl Rock Capital Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HSBC is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.6% so far this year, so HSBC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Owl Rock Capital Corporation falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 58 stocks and is ranked #170. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track HSBC and Owl Rock Capital Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

