Are Finance Stocks Lagging HCI Group (HCI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. HCI Group (HCI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HCI Group is one of 869 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HCI Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HCI has gained about 20.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 4.9%. This means that HCI Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allianz SE (ALIZY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.2%.

Over the past three months, Allianz SE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, HCI Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.4% so far this year, so HCI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Allianz SE falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.1%.

HCI Group and Allianz SE could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allianz SE (ALIZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.