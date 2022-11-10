Are Finance Stocks Lagging Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Santander Mexico (BSMX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Santander Mexico is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Santander Mexico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSMX's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BSMX has gained about 2.5% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -15.7%. This means that Santander Mexico is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15%.

In CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Santander Mexico belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.6% this year, meaning that BSMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Santander Mexico and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

