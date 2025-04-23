Are Finance Stocks Lagging Green Brick Partners (GRBK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Green Brick Partners (GRBK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Green Brick Partners is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Green Brick Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GRBK has gained about 1.2% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 2.1%. This means that Green Brick Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Allianz SE (ALIZY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.6%.

For Allianz SE, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Green Brick Partners belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13% so far this year, meaning that GRBK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Allianz SE belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved -1.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Green Brick Partners and Allianz SE as they could maintain their solid performance.

