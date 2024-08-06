Are Finance Stocks Lagging Green Brick Partners (GRBK) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Green Brick Partners (GRBK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Green Brick Partners is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 860 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Green Brick Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GRBK has returned 33.2% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.3%. This shows that Green Brick Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18%.

For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Green Brick Partners belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.9% so far this year, so GRBK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation falls under the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #35. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.3%.

Green Brick Partners and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

