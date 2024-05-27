Are Finance Stocks Lagging Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Golub Capital BDC is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Golub Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBDC's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GBDC has returned about 7.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.8%. This means that Golub Capital BDC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Green Brick Partners (GRBK). The stock is up 6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Green Brick Partners' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Golub Capital BDC is a member of the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, meaning that GBDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Green Brick Partners belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #174. The industry has moved -13.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Golub Capital BDC and Green Brick Partners as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

