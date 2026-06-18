Are Finance Stocks Lagging Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gold.com (GOLD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Gold.com is a member of our Finance group, which includes 831 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gold.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD's full-year earnings has moved 22.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GOLD has gained about 25.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Gold.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Andersen (ANDG). The stock has returned 48% year-to-date.

In Andersen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 215.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gold.com belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 107 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, so GOLD is performing better in this area. Andersen is also part of the same industry.

Gold.com and Andersen could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Andersen Group Inc. (ANDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.