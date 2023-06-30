Are Finance Stocks Lagging Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage is one of 870 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGM's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AGM has moved about 25.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.9%. As we can see, Federal Agricultural Mortgage is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Lemonade (LMND) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.4%.

The consensus estimate for Lemonade's current year EPS has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Federal Agricultural Mortgage belongs to the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.3% so far this year, meaning that AGM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lemonade, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #64. The industry has moved -9.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Lemonade. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

