Are Finance Stocks Lagging Equinix (EQIX) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Equinix (EQIX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Equinix is a member of our Finance group, which includes 832 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Equinix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQIX's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EQIX has gained about 39.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.6%. As we can see, Equinix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

BOK Financial (BOKF) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.9%.

The consensus estimate for BOK Financial's current year EPS has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Equinix belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.9% so far this year, so EQIX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BOK Financial belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved +4.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Equinix and BOK Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.