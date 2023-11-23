Are Finance Stocks Lagging Enact Holdings (ACT) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Enact Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 847 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Enact Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACT's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ACT has returned 15.3% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 9.4%. This means that Enact Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Invitation Home (INVH). The stock has returned 12.6% year-to-date.

For Invitation Home, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enact Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, so ACT is performing better in this area.

Invitation Home, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Enact Holdings, Inc. and Invitation Home. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

