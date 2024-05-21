Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ellington Credit Company (EARN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ellington Credit (EARN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Ellington Credit is one of 854 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ellington Credit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EARN's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EARN has returned about 17.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.7% on average. This shows that Ellington Credit is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.

For Innovative Industrial Properties, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ellington Credit is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7% this year, meaning that EARN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Innovative Industrial Properties, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 95-stock industry is ranked #138. The industry has moved -7.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Ellington Credit and Innovative Industrial Properties. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ellington Credit Company (EARN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.