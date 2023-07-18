Are Finance Stocks Lagging Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Diversified Healthcare (DHC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Diversified Healthcare is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Diversified Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHC's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DHC has moved about 314.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 7.7%. As we can see, Diversified Healthcare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Manulife Financial (MFC). The stock is up 7.8% year-to-date.

In Manulife Financial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Diversified Healthcare belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.9% so far this year, so DHC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Manulife Financial falls under the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.7%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Diversified Healthcare and Manulife Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.