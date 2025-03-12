Are Finance Stocks Lagging DBS Group (DBSDY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 868 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DBS Group Holdings Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBSDY's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DBSDY has returned about 3.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 1% on average. This means that DBS Group Holdings Ltd is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY). The stock has returned 24.3% year-to-date.

In DNB Bank ASA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that DBSDY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. DNB Bank ASA is also part of the same industry.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd and DNB Bank ASA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

