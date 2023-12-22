Are Finance Stocks Lagging Customers Bancorp (CUBI) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Customers Bancorp (CUBI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Customers Bancorp is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Customers Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUBI's full-year earnings has moved 22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CUBI has moved about 100% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 16.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Customers Bancorp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.2%.

The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Customers Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.6% so far this year, so CUBI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Capital Southwest falls under the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #160. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +25.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Customers Bancorp and Capital Southwest as they could maintain their solid performance.

