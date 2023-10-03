Are Finance Stocks Lagging Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Crescent Capital BDC is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 848 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCAP's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CCAP has moved about 30.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.8% on average. This means that Crescent Capital BDC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Axa Sa (AXAHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.7%.

The consensus estimate for Axa Sa's current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.8% so far this year, so CCAP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Axa Sa falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.4%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Crescent Capital BDC and Axa Sa as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axa Sa (AXAHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.