Are Finance Stocks Lagging Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crescent Capital BDC is one of 853 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCAP's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CCAP has returned 29.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crescent Capital BDC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF). The stock has returned 32.4% year-to-date.

In Bain Capital Specialty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.4% this year, meaning that CCAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Bain Capital Specialty is also part of the same industry.

Crescent Capital BDC and Bain Capital Specialty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.