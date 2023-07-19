Are Finance Stocks Lagging Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crescent Capital BDC is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCAP's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CCAP has returned about 29.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 8.8%. This means that Crescent Capital BDC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.1%.

Over the past three months, Omega Healthcare Investors' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, so CCAP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Omega Healthcare Investors belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 101-stock industry is currently ranked #120. The industry has moved +2.2% year to date.

Crescent Capital BDC and Omega Healthcare Investors could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

