Are Finance Stocks Lagging Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Crescent Capital BDC is one of 867 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCAP's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CCAP has returned about 5.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -3.7%. This means that Crescent Capital BDC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.8%.

The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank's current year EPS has increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.5% this year, meaning that CCAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Canadian Imperial Bank falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC and Canadian Imperial Bank could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

