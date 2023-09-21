Are Finance Stocks Lagging Credit Agricole (CRARY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Credit Agricole SA (CRARY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Credit Agricole SA is one of 851 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Credit Agricole SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRARY's full-year earnings has moved 25.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CRARY has moved about 18.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 7.5%. This means that Credit Agricole SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). The stock is up 9.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust's current year EPS has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Credit Agricole SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 64 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.7% this year, meaning that CRARY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #200. The industry has moved +7.9% year to date.

Credit Agricole SA and Blackstone Mortgage Trust could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

