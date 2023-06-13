Are Finance Stocks Lagging Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compass Diversified Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODI's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CODI has returned 15.7% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.7%. As we can see, Compass Diversified Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is EastGroup Properties (EGP). The stock is up 14.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, EastGroup Properties' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Compass Diversified Holdings belongs to the Financial - Investment Funds industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that CODI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, EastGroup Properties falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 101 stocks and is ranked #177. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Compass Diversified Holdings and EastGroup Properties as they could maintain their solid performance.

