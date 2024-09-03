Are Finance Stocks Lagging Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Commerce Bancshares is one of 860 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Commerce Bancshares is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBSH's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CBSH has gained about 19.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Commerce Bancshares is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Community Financial System (CBU). The stock is up 17.4% year-to-date.

For Community Financial System, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Commerce Bancshares belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16% this year, meaning that CBSH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Community Financial System belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 77-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Commerce Bancshares and Community Financial System as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

