Are Finance Stocks Lagging CME Group (CME) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CME Group (CME) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CME Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 853 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CME Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CME has returned 20.4% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 7.5%. As we can see, CME Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.9%.

In Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CME Group belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.5% this year, meaning that CME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Robinhood Markets, Inc. falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on CME Group and Robinhood Markets, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

