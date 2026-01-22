Are Finance Stocks Lagging Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Citizens Financial Services is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 858 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Citizens Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZFS' full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CZFS has returned about 17.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.4%. As we can see, Citizens Financial Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR). The stock is up 17.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Citizens Financial Services belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 74 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.9% this year, meaning that CZFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved +35% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Citizens Financial Services and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

