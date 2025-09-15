Are Finance Stocks Lagging Citigroup (C) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Citigroup (C) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Citigroup is a member of our Finance group, which includes 866 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for C's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, C has gained about 41.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.4% on average. As we can see, Citigroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Acadian Asset Management (AAMI). The stock has returned 84.4% year-to-date.

In Acadian Asset Management's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Citigroup belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.9% so far this year, so C is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Acadian Asset Management falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 93 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.2%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Citigroup and Acadian Asset Management as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.