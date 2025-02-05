Are Finance Stocks Lagging Citigroup (C) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Citigroup (C) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Citigroup is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for C's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, C has moved about 11.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. This shows that Citigroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH). The stock is up 15.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Avidbank Holdings Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Citigroup belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, so C is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Avidbank Holdings Inc. falls under the Banks - West industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.9%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Citigroup and Avidbank Holdings Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

