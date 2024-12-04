Are Finance Stocks Lagging CI Financial (CIXXF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

CI Financial Corp. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CI Financial Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIXXF's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CIXXF has moved about 95.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 26.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CI Financial Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). The stock has returned 55.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, CI Financial Corp. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 84 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.2% so far this year, meaning that CIXXF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +32.2% year to date.

CI Financial Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.