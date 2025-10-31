Are Finance Stocks Lagging Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (CBNA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (CBNA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBNA's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CBNA has gained about 18.7% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 12.5%. This means that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Customers Bancorp (CUBI). The stock has returned 38.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp's current year EPS has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 78 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.8% so far this year, so CBNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Customers Bancorp falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 56 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.5%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Customers Bancorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

