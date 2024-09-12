Are Finance Stocks Lagging CBRE Group (CBRE) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CBRE Group (CBRE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

CBRE Group is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBRE Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CBRE has returned about 25.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 14.2%. This means that CBRE Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is COPT Defense (CDP). The stock is up 14.4% year-to-date.

For COPT Defense, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CBRE Group belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.7% so far this year, so CBRE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

COPT Defense, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 95-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CBRE Group and COPT Defense as they could maintain their solid performance.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)

COPT Defense Properties (CDP)

