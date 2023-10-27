Are Finance Stocks Lagging Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CBOE Global (CBOE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CBOE Global is one of 848 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CBOE Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CBOE has gained about 30.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.4%. This means that CBOE Global is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.5%.

The consensus estimate for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's current year EPS has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CBOE Global is a member of the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.4% so far this year, so CBOE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +14.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on CBOE Global and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

