Are Finance Stocks Lagging Capital Southwest (CSWC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Capital Southwest (CSWC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capital Southwest is one of 844 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capital Southwest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSWC's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CSWC has returned 32.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Capital Southwest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY). The stock has returned 25.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Erste Group Bank AG's current year EPS has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Capital Southwest is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.7% this year, meaning that CSWC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Erste Group Bank AG belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 63-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved +16.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Capital Southwest and Erste Group Bank AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

