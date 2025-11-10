Are Finance Stocks Lagging Capital One Financial (COF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Capital One (COF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Capital One is one of 865 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capital One is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COF's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that COF has returned about 22.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.5%. This shows that Capital One is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ACNB (ACNB). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ACNB's current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capital One belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.9% so far this year, so COF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ACNB falls under the Banks - Southwest industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.6%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Capital One and ACNB as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

