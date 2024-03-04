Are Finance Stocks Lagging BRP Group (BRP) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BRP Group (BRP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRP Group is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BRP Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRP's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BRP has returned about 16.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.5% on average. This means that BRP Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.7%.

In Cincinnati Financial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BRP Group belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.1% so far this year, so BRP is performing better in this area.

Cincinnati Financial, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +13.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRP Group and Cincinnati Financial as they could maintain their solid performance.

