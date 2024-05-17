Are Finance Stocks Lagging Brown & Brown (BRO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Brown & Brown (BRO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brown & Brown is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brown & Brown is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BRO has moved about 25.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 4.8%. This shows that Brown & Brown is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Centerspace (CSR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.7%.

For Centerspace, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brown & Brown belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.3% so far this year, so BRO is performing better in this area.

Centerspace, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #181. The industry has moved +1.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Brown & Brown and Centerspace as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

