Are Finance Stocks Lagging Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIP's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BIP has returned about 19.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.8%.

In Bain Capital Specialty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, so BIP is performing better in this area.

Bain Capital Specialty, however, belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #31. The industry has moved +8.8% so far this year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Bain Capital Specialty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

