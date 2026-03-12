Are Finance Stocks Lagging Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNL's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BNL has gained about 9.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CME Group (CME). The stock has returned 11.1% year-to-date.

For CME Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, meaning that BNL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CME Group belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved -6.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. and CME Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

