Are Finance Stocks Lagging BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BrightSphere Investment Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 857 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BSIG has returned 18.1% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.6%. This means that BrightSphere Investment Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Allstate (ALL). The stock is up 14% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Allstate's current year EPS has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, meaning that BSIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Allstate belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +14.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BrightSphere Investment Group and Allstate as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

