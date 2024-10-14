Are Finance Stocks Lagging BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHKLY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BHKLY has returned about 21.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 19.3%. As we can see, BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG). The stock is up 30.3% year-to-date.

For Janus Henderson Group plc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BOC Hong Kong Ltd. belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 65 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.5% so far this year, so BHKLY is performing better in this area.

Janus Henderson Group plc, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +28.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BOC Hong Kong Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

