Are Finance Stocks Lagging BNP Paribas (BNPQY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BNP Paribas SA is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 874 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BNP Paribas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNPQY's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BNPQY has returned 13.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BNP Paribas SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AssetMark Financial (AMK). The stock has returned 40.3% year-to-date.

For AssetMark Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BNP Paribas SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.7% so far this year, so BNPQY is performing better in this area.

AssetMark Financial, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #150. The industry has moved +2.7% so far this year.

BNP Paribas SA and AssetMark Financial could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.