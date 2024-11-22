Are Finance Stocks Lagging BLACKROCK FIN (BLK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BlackRock Finance (BLK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackRock Finance is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BlackRock Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BLK has returned 26.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 24.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BlackRock Finance is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brixmor Property (BRX). The stock is up 27.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BlackRock Finance belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.1% this year, meaning that BLK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brixmor Property, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +10.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BlackRock Finance and Brixmor Property as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

