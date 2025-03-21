Are Finance Stocks Lagging BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BGC Group (BGC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BGC Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BGC Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGC's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BGC has returned about 2.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 2.7%. This shows that BGC Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, AllianceBernstein (AB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.8%.

In AllianceBernstein's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BGC Group is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.5% so far this year, so BGC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #143. The industry has moved -11.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BGC Group and AllianceBernstein. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.