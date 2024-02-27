Are Finance Stocks Lagging Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Berkshire Hathaway B is a member of our Finance group, which includes 857 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BRK.B has gained about 14.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.2% on average. This means that Berkshire Hathaway B is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

AssetMark Financial (AMK) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.4%.

Over the past three months, AssetMark Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.3% this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AssetMark Financial, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Berkshire Hathaway B and AssetMark Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.